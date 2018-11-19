JAKE E. LEE On Being Fired From OZZY OSBOURNE's Band - "There Was Never Any Conflict Or Arguments, But We Never Bonded Or Clicked On A Personnel Level"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands and current Red Dragon Cartel guitarist Jake E. Lee about his new album. Patina. Lee also spoke about the setlist on his upcoming tour, his short time in Dio, his contributions on the Ozzy albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin, why he was fired from Ozzy's band, as well as his opinion on Ratt today. Listen below.

Asked about the setlist for his upcoming North American tour, and if he'll he be playing any Ozzy and or Badlands songs, Jake reveals: "I have decided I am not going to do any Ozzy Osbourne songs live, I had to play these songs on the first Red Dragon Cartel tour because of lack of material, but playing those Ozzy songs was not fun as I thought it would be, it almost felt dishonest for some weird reason. I know I wrote the bulk of the music and played on those albums, but it felt like those songs belonged to Ozzy. They are Ozzy's songs. I would only do Ozzy songs live if it was with Ozzy, if we can work that shit out? (laughs). I will however play some Badlands songs and I will change it up every night if I can."

On why was he fired after Ozzy's Ultimate Sin album and tour: "It was a combination of reasons. First me and Ozzy never clicked on a personnel level, there was never any conflict or arguments but we never bonded or clicked on a personnel level. Ozzy did not get my sense of humour, it's very dry and sarcastic. But he got that bond with Zakk Wylde later on. Second, me and Phil Soussan (bassist) did not have a good relationship. Also, when we were writing for the third record I felt a little constrained musically because there were parameters you have to write in for it to fit with Ozzy and basically it has to be metal and I was getting a little bored with that, I was trying to push it musically. Last, I know at the same time Randy Castillo (drummer) told me that Phil wanted to be the main songwriter because the song 'Shot In The Dark' that he wrote was the big hit on Ultimate Sin and Phil Sossan was whispering in Ozzy's ear 'we don't need Jake we will just write a bunch of hits now'. As far as Phil is concerned I know he was partially instrumental in getting me fired - he lasted in the band after I was out maybe three months before he got fired. I saved his ass prior twice on tour because of his stage antics and Ozzy wanted to fire him and I talked Ozzy out of it. So the fact that Phil helped me get fired in the end and then he only lasted a couple of months. Karma, karma motherf***er. "

After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, heralded guitarist Jake E. Lee returned with a fresh new band, Red Dragon Cartel in 2014. Now, Jake and RDC are back with their new album Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch a video for the album track "Bitter" below.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

February

23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

March

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51