JAKE E. LEE Says His VAN HALEN-Inspired American Metal Guitar Style Got Him Fired By RONNIE JAMES DIO - "I Think He Was Looking For More Of A European Sound"; Audio

Jason "Bakko" Bakken recently interviewed Jake E. Lee for the Cobras & Fire Podcast (listen below). The interview covers everything from Ozzy Osbourne wanting to write songs at 3:00 in the morning, Phil Soussan conspiring against him, not bonding with Ozzy, the Badlands manager trying to blackmail him, how he found out Ray Gillan was sick, the modern way of recording an album, Red Dragon Cartel's latest record Patina, and much more.

Asked why he was fired from Dio, Jake reveals: "I think that he (Ronnie James Dio) was looking for more of a European sound. Back then, and maybe to this day, there's heavy metal - you had the American version, you had the European version. The American version relied a lot on Van Halen, that was kind of the American metal sound. I am more of that school, of Eddie Van Halen, Southern California, you know, there was a bunch of us - I was more of that, maybe a little busier on my rhythm stuff than Dio would have liked. I think that was the main reason.

Listen to the full interview below:

After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, heralded guitarist Jake E. Lee returned with a fresh new band, Red Dragon Cartel in 2014. Now, Jake and RDC are back with their new album Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch a video for the album track "Bitter" below.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

February

23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

March

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51