JAKE E. LEE Says His VAN HALEN-Inspired American Metal Guitar Style Got Him Fired By RONNIE JAMES DIO - "I Think He Was Looking For More Of A European Sound"; Audio
November 20, 2018, an hour ago
Jason "Bakko" Bakken recently interviewed Jake E. Lee for the Cobras & Fire Podcast (listen below). The interview covers everything from Ozzy Osbourne wanting to write songs at 3:00 in the morning, Phil Soussan conspiring against him, not bonding with Ozzy, the Badlands manager trying to blackmail him, how he found out Ray Gillan was sick, the modern way of recording an album, Red Dragon Cartel's latest record Patina, and much more.
Asked why he was fired from Dio, Jake reveals: "I think that he (Ronnie James Dio) was looking for more of a European sound. Back then, and maybe to this day, there's heavy metal - you had the American version, you had the European version. The American version relied a lot on Van Halen, that was kind of the American metal sound. I am more of that school, of Eddie Van Halen, Southern California, you know, there was a bunch of us - I was more of that, maybe a little busier on my rhythm stuff than Dio would have liked. I think that was the main reason.
After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, heralded guitarist Jake E. Lee returned with a fresh new band, Red Dragon Cartel in 2014. Now, Jake and RDC are back with their new album Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch a video for the album track "Bitter" below.
Tracklisting:
"Speedbag"
"Havana"
"Crooked Man"
"The Luxury Of Breathing"
"Bitter"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"A Painted Heart"
"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)
"My Beautiful Mess"
"Ink & Water"
Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.
February
23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort
24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
March
1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d
3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main
22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
26 - New York, NY - Iridium
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck
April
2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51