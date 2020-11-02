JAKOB SIN Teams Up With ATHEIST Members For New Single "Lambs"

Florida-based vocalist Jakob Sin has teamed up with Atheist members Kelly Shaefer (guitars), Chris Martin (solo) and Yoav Ruiz Fiengold (bass) for a new single, "Lambs", streaming below. The music was written by Shaefer, lyrics by Jakob Sin. The track was engineered and produced by Shaefer and Preston Dicarlo.

Shaefer recently launched a new band, Till The Dirt. Check out a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.

Atheist was set to return to Europe and the UK for the first time since 2011 with the Enthralled In Europe Tour in September of 2020. Due to the pandemic the tour has been rescheduled for February/March 2021. The lineup remains as Atheist with support from Cadaver, Svart Crown and From Hell.

Tour dates:

February

16 - TBA

17 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube *

18 - Cottbus, Germany - Gladhouse *

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice *

20 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall *

21 - Brasov, Romania - Club Rockstadt *

22 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club *

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - MIxtape 5 *

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

25 - TBA *

26 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club +

27 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club +

28 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club +

March

1 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod +

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload +

3 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol +

4 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club +

5 - Porto, Portugal - Metalpoint +

6 - Zaragoza, Spain - C.C. Valdefierro +

7 - Toulouse, France - L’usine A Musique º

8 - Paris, France - Petit Bain º

9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion º

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel º

11 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant º

12 - TBD º

13 - London, England - Underworld º

* With Critical Mess

º With Typhus

+ Opening act TBA