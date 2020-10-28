JAMES DURBIN Signs With Frontiers Music Srl; Label Debut Due In Early 2021

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of singer James Durbin to the label for a multi-album deal under the moniker 'Durbin'. James is currently putting the finishing touches on his label debut, which will be a pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal affair where James proudly wears his influences on his sleeve while simultaneously forging his own path.

“I am awakened,” says James Durbin. "The opportunity to begin to write the next chapter of my musical life with Frontiers has given me the creative recharge I’ve needed. We are establishing the musical direction I’ve been envisioning in my head for all these years and I’m so happy to have finally found a home for it.”

James Durbin is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Santa Cruz, California. Many associate his name with his appearance on Season 10 of American Idol, where he was unabashedly flying the flag for heavy metal. In fact, on the finale, he appeared with undisputed metal gods Judas Priest for rousing renditions of "Livin' After Midnight" and "Breaking The Law". James has also worked and performed alongside many incredible musicians including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, Bob Babbitt of The Funk Brothers, and Steel Panther, just to name a few.

Durbin’s signature vocal prowess and powerful stage presence have earned him stamps of approval and praise from rock and metal royalty like Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, Rob Halford, and more. He has four full length albums to his name, in addition to lending his voice to a handful of various albums.

James Durbin is an artist on the rise and a performer you don't want to miss. Expect his debut record under the name Durbin in early 2021. Fans of heavy metal revivalists like Haunt, Eternal Champion, Sumerlands, Enforcer, and the like, as well as hard rock and classic heavy metal fans in general are in for a treat.