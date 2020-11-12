JAMES HETFIELD, ALICE COOPER, JON BON JOVI To Perform At JOE WALSH's VetsAid Concert

Joe Walsh & Friends present VetsAid 2020: Home For The Holidays, a multi-hour music festival that will raise sorely needed funds to veterans services groups across the country.

Join Joe and his friends - including James Hetfield of Metallica, Alice Cooper, Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam, and many more - on December 12 at 6:00 PM EST for a worldwide broadcast of unique performances, never-before-seen VetsAid footage from years past and great stories from some of the greatest musicians in the world.

Tickets will go on sale November 18 at 12:00 PM EST at this location. They’ll be priced at $20 each, with discounts available for active-duty military and veterans.

“For the past three years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families,” said Walsh. “Typically, we fill up an arena, play for five hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of Covid this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are. Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties, and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic, they are especially vulnerable.”

All net proceeds from the 2020 festival will go directly to the veterans' services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. Complete details can be found at Vetsaid.org.