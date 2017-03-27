JAMES HETFIELD - “Brazil Is Certainly One Of METALLICA’s Most Fanatical Countries”; Video

On March 25th, Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Prior to the show, frontman James Hetfield spoke with Brazilian TV. Watch the video below:

Pro-shot video of the Metallica’s entire Lollapalooza Brasil set is available for streaming below. The setlist was as follows:

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Hardwired… To Self-Destruct"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"The Memory Remains"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We’re Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Halo On Fire"

"Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Fade To Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"