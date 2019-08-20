JAMES HETFIELD Donates Custom Car Collection To Petersen Automotive Museum; METALLICA Frontman Named "Founding Member"

Hagerty.com is reporting that Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, has donated his collection of ten highly regarded custom cars to the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The announcement was made at the museum's annual press conference at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, along with news on the Petersen's upcoming “Hypercars” exhibit, and the institution's acquisition of 30 vehicles new to the facility's collection. Additionally, Hetfield was named a Founding Member of the museum, an honor reserved for its most generous donors.

The metal musician's collection includes Voodoo Priest, based on a '37 Lincoln Zephyr, a '36 Auburn roadster named Slow Burn, a Delahaye inspired '34 Packard, Aquarius, a '36 Ford in bare metal called Iron Fist, a purple '56 Ford F-100 pickup truck, and three cars by custom fabricator Rick Dore: Black Pearl, a custom 1948 Jaguar (pictured above), a '52 Olds named Grinch, and Skyscraper, a 1953 Buick Skylark.

The Hetfield cars will go on display next February in the museum's Bruce Meyer Family Gallery. Along with the cars will be artifacts and memorabilia from Hetfield and Metallica's private collections.

