JAMES HETFIELD Slams Jenner Sisters For Selling Unauthorized METALLICA Shirts - "We've Spent 36 Years Working Hard; Show Some Respect" (Video)

In the clip below, shot in Toronto when Metallica hit town on their WorldWired tour on July 17th, frontman James Hetfield addresses the controversy over reality "stars" Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s so-called vintage fashion line, which superimposed the siblings' faces over the image of artists and bands, including Metallica.

The shirts in question were available last month at the Jenner sisters' online shop for $125 each. They were removed in the wake of negative reactions from some of the artists, with the Jenners stating "these designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists."

Metallica, Pink Floyd, the late Notorious B.I.G., Led Zeppelin, KISS and The Doors were some of the artists given the Jenner treatment, the shirts featuring the sisters' images overlaid on existing band artwork and the logo "Repurposed in the USA."

Limited edition Metallica concert posters will go on sale this Thursday, July 27th at 1 PM, PDT via Metallica.com.

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the third leg of the North American WorldWired Tour. These seven posters featuring artwork by Jeff Soto (Orlando, Montréal), Mark 5 (Miami), Munk One (Atlanta), Ames Bros (Detroit, Québec City), and Acorn (Toronto).

“We have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, July 27th to get yours while you can!”

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira