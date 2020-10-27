JAMES HETFIELD Talks About METALLICA’s All Within My Hands Foundation’s Scholars Program

In the video, below Metallica frontman James Hetfield discusses the motivation behind the All Within My Hands Foundation’s Metallica Scholars Program.

The band states: “We strongly believe that dedicated members of all industries, not just the ones society tends to focus on, deserve respect and admiration. It is our honor to assist these students as they work toward establishing sustainable careers. We see your passion and we thank you for your extremely important contributions. #HelpingHands2020 #MetallicaGivesBack. The Helping Hands Concert & Auction is an acoustic show benefitting #AWMH, beginning at 2 PM PST on Saturday, November 14. All proceeds from ticket sales will help communities in need, including the funding of the #MetallicaScholars program.”

Metallica’s second All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction will be moving forward as the band’s first ever worldwide pay-per-view event. This special acoustic show benefitting the All Within My Hands foundation will stream live from Metallica HQ on Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM, Pacific.

Ticket holders can enjoy multiple replays up to 48 hours from when they first start the stream. Further information on ticket sales, VIP packages, bundles etc. can be found here. Ticket sales will directly benefit the foundation.

Details of the AWMH Helping Hands auction items and experiences, as well as how to bid on them, will be made available closer to the November 14th date.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. More recently the foundation donated $350,000 to aid those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Finally, the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its second year, supported by a $1.5 million grant benefiting 15 community colleges across the country.

Metallica and All Within My Hands are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As always, 100% of proceeds from this years Helping Hands event - tickets, fees and auction items - will go directly to help those in need, with Metallica and the foundation covering all production costs and expenses.