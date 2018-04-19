JAMES LABRIE Talks Joining DREAM THEATER - "LEE AARON Was Instrumental In Orchestrating That Get Together"

Dream Theater's James LaBrie recently guested on Lead Singer Syndrome. He talks about his origins in Canada, beating out 200 other singers to join Dream Theater, being in NYC on 9/11, his "tent" on stage, and how he is often overlooked as a vocalist due to the rest of his band taking the spotlight as virtuosos.

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union recently announced they plan to release their song "Taken" - featuring guest vocals byLaBrie - as a single in the near future. He appears as a guest vocalist on the Last Union 2016 debut album, Most Beautiful Day, featured on the songs "President Evil", "Taken" and "A Place In Heaven" Check them out below.

The "Taken" single will include a version of the song with LaBrie handling all the lead vocals. For more information go to the official Last Union Facebook page at this location.