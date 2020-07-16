JAMIE OLDAKER - Former FREHLEY'S COMET Drummer Dead At 68

Jamie Oldaker, pictured above right with Frehley's Comet, a “Tulsa Sound” music figure whose drumming skills were coveted by some of the biggest names in the music industry, died Thursday July 16th. He was 68, reports Jimmie Tramel of Tulsa World.

Oldaker was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2010. In addition to touring or recording with Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, Ace Frehley, Leon Russell and Stephen Stills, Oldaker was a founding member of the Tractors and he played an instrumental role at the dawn of Ronnie Dunn’s career.

Oldaker, who had battled cancer in recent years, was surrounded by family members when he passed away at his Tulsa home. Colleagues in the music industry phoned Oldaker in recent days to pay their respects.

Eric Clapton said in a provided statement that he has no trouble explaining or defining Jamie Oldaker’s music. “It’s easy,” Clapton said. “To begin with, it’s his sound. He has the best snare sound I’ve ever heard, he has the best restrained fills I’ve ever heard, and his bass drum is as solid as rock. He is unique, and the pocket is always perfect. The kind of man he is matches his drums.”

Clapton said Oldaker was “solid as a rock” and said he could listen to Oldaker talk all night. “Many times I have,” he said. “His knowledge is a wink and a sparkle in his eye, which says everything.”

BraveWords sends our condolences to Oldaker's family, friends, and fans.

(Photo courtesy of Andrew Anderson)