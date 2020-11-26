JAMIR GARCIA, Singer For Filipino Metal Band SLAPSHOCK, Commits Suicide

CNN Philippines is reporting that Slapshock frontman Vladimir “Jamir” Garcia was found dead on Thursday morning at his home in Quezon City, police said. He was 42 years old.

The Quezon City Police District said in its report that Garcia’s aunt found him lifeless in their residence at Barangay Sangadaan at around 9:20 AM. His aunt sought the help of his live-in partner and they rushed him to Metro North Medical Center and Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Garcia’s sister, Cheloana, executed a written waiver manifesting that they are no longer interested to conduct further investigation as their family is convinced that the singer took his own life, the report added.

Formed in 1997, the heavy metal band Slapshock is known for hit songs like “Agent Orange", “Cariño Brutal”, “Langit", among others.The group disbanded last October after 23 years.