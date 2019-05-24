JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Debuts "Pirate Punk Politician" Music Video; Kind Heaven Album Out Next Month

Jane's Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, will release his new album, Kind Heaven, on June 7 via BMG. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the single "Pirate Punk Politician" below.

Tracklisting:

"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

"Pirate Punk Politician" video:

A North American tour in support of Kind Heaven launches on June 7 in New York City. The trek concludes on June 25 in Toronto. Dates and ticket links

(Photo - Mark Millman)