JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Debuts "Pirate Punk Politician" Music Video; Kind Heaven Album Out Next Month
May 24, 2019, an hour ago
Jane's Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, will release his new album, Kind Heaven, on June 7 via BMG. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the single "Pirate Punk Politician" below.
Tracklisting:
"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"
"Pirate Punk Politician"
"Snakes Have Many Hips"
"Machine Girl"
"One"
"Where Have You Been All My Life"
"More Than I Could Bear"
"Spend The Body"
"Let's All Pray For This World"
"Pirate Punk Politician" video:
A North American tour in support of Kind Heaven launches on June 7 in New York City. The trek concludes on June 25 in Toronto. Dates and ticket links
(Photo - Mark Millman)