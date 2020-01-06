JANI LANE - 2004 Audio Surfaces Of Late WARRANT Singer Purportedly Admitting To Having Been Raped

Last week, Fox News released an interview with “Cherry Pie” girl Bobbie Brown, talking about her recently released second book, Cherry On Top (Rare Bird Books). She also reflected on her past experiences, including her former marriage to Warrant rocker Jani Lane, who passed away in 2011 at age 47 from alcohol intoxication.

During the interview, Brown talks about how there was no #MeToo movement during the time when Jani could have used it the most, revealing "At the moment that he admitted [he was drugged and raped by a member of a famous heavy metal band and their manager], it was devastating to hear. He admitted this to me before his death. It was traumatizing to watch him reveal those things and how much it had affected his life up to that point. When we were married I had no clue. This occurred when he was just starting out on the Strip. So when I'm hearing all of this with him, I’m crying with him. I was going, "We have to do something, we have to say something." He was like, "No! No!" It was a humiliation for a man to be in that position.

"It’s so emasculating and humiliating. It would have been humiliating for him. So we couldn’t say anything. Instead he lived with this anger inside. He felt like he couldn’t say anything because he was a man. He was raised to be a man, not to cry. It was all mind-f--king. I could see how it would have been devastating and humiliating for him to speak up. I got his perspective from it, but at the same time, I felt so hopeless for him, knowing that he felt he couldn’t say anything. And wouldn’t. That affected him greatly his whole life. It was part of the reason he drank. It’s sad really."

In an update, Metal Sludge has been forwarded an audio file of Jani Lane in a 2004 radio interview, where he purportedly admits to being raped.

The interview aired on Hollywood’s Monsters of Rock radio show on 92.1 The Wolf (WOHF). Lane was in town to play a show at Caeser’s Crystal Palace in Sandusky, Ohio on April 10, 2004. Radio personality Hollywood Ted “Hollywood” Heckman conducted the interview.

As the interview starts, you hear Heckman apologize to Lane for making him wait on the line. Heckman then asks Lane: “What can you legally talk about, with all this battle that is going on?” Heckman’s question is about the feud between Lane and his former band Warrant splitting up.

Jani Lane says: “I don’t care. Sue me. Put me in jail, what they…whip me? I don’t care. I’ve been divorced, married, raped, I don’t care.”

Read more at Metal Sludge, and hear the above-mentioned audio, below: