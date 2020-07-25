Japan's HELL FREEZES OVER Announce July 29th Livestream Show

Japanese speed metallers Hell Freezes Over have announced a livestream show for July 29th at 9:00pm Tokyo time (2:00pm CET / 8:00am EST). The show will be approximately 50 minutes long, tickets can be purchased here. Some band members will also take part in a live chat with the fans.

The show will be archived until 9:00pm on August 5th (Tokyo time).

Carnal Beast, a sub-label of Spiritual Beast Records, will release the new Hell Freezes Over album, Hellraiser, in August / September. It is currently available for pre-order worldwide here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hellraiser"

"Roadkill"

"End The Breath Of The Night"

"Grant You Metal"

"Burn Your Life"

"The Last Frontier"

"Phantom Helicopter Attack"

"Hawkeye"

"Overwhelm"

"Eternal March Of Valor"

Check out the official Hell Freezes Over website here.