Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Announce Professional Super GT Grid Girl As New Vocalist; New Album Due This Year

"Please welcome our new vocalist, Ayumu! We had the pleasure of announcing our her live on Japanese TV last week! She is a professional grid girl, working at many major events such as Super GT, FIA GT, Asia World Cup, SEMA Show and The Tokyo Motor Show. She is now bridging the gap from extreme sports to extreme metal and is now part of the Serenity In Murder family. We have finally began the recording process for our long awaited fourth studio album and are expecting to release it later this year."

Serenity In Murder released their latest album, The Eclipse, in 2017 via Oyster Brothers Records. It featured their former vocalist, Emi.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Earthrise"

"A Torch for Avengers"

"Isle of the Dead"

"The Revelation"

"Dancing Flames"

"Genesis"

"The Sea Is..."

"Hybrid Evolution"

"Phalaris"

"Dreamfall"

"Land of the Rising Sun"

"The Eclipse"