Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Complete Recording Fourth Album Featuring New Vocalist / Professional Super GT Grid Girl AYUMU

Japan's Serenity In Murder have completed work on their fourth album, which is due to be released later this year. It features new vocalist Ayumu's first recordings with the band.

"Please welcome our new vocalist, Ayumu! We had the pleasure of announcing our her live on Japanese TV last week! She is a professional grid girl, working at many major events such as Super GT, FIA GT, Asia World Cup, SEMA Show and The Tokyo Motor Show. She is now bridging the gap from extreme sports to extreme metal and is now part of the Serenity In Murder family. We have finally began the recording process for our long awaited fourth studio album and are expecting to release it later this year."