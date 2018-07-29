Japan's UNITED Release Official Video For New Single "Arise"; 10th Album Now Available

Japanese thrashers United have released an official video for Arise, taken from their 10th full length album, Absurdity. Check it out below.

The new album was released in July 18th via Spiritual Beast, distributed by Universal Japan. The tracklist is as follows:

"Absurdity"

"Settle My War"

"Arise"

"Trapped Fake World"

"Dead by Dawn"

"Don’t Ever Let Me Down"

"May (feat. Anza from Head Phones President)

"Alive"

"Empty Eyes"

"Fabricated The Justice"