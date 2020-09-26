Japanese 10 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers MR. BIG's "Take Cover" With Bassist BILLY SHEEHAN, Vocalist PAULIE Z And Guitarist BRANDON PAUL (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, has teamed up with Mr. Big / Sons Of Apollo bass legend Billy Sheehan, ZO2 vocalist Paulie Z, and guitarist Brandon Paul for a lockdown cover of Mr. Big's "Take Cover". Check it out below.

"Take Cover" is taken from the 1996 Mr. Big album, Hey Man.

Yoyoka previously teamed up with Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.