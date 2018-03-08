JAPANISCHE KAMPFHÖRSPIELE Streaming "Dresscode" Track From Upcoming Back To Ze Roots Album

German grindcore band Japanische Kampfhörspiele are streaming "Dresscode", the opening track of their new album, Back To Ze Roots. Listen below.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the band not only re-recordeded 15 tracks from the early days with the current lineup, they recorded them properly for the first time ever. These recordings feature classics that have long become evergreens that have only existed in demo-tape quality due to the productions circumstances back in the days.

Lots of fans have been asking for this now finally available album for quite some time. Later-borns or people who have been spoiled in terms of sound aesthetics now have the chance to be introduced to the early Japanische Kampfhörspiele with Back To Ze Roots.

The album was mastered at Kohlekeller Studios and will be released on March 23rd via Bastardized Recordings.

Tracklisting:

"Dresscode"

"Im Feld"

"Kieferorthopädie"

"Der Fleischdämon"

"Wir gehen in den Knast"

"Ich habe mich entschieden"

"Gekochtes für Tiere"

"Musik"

"Sich für Technik interessierende große Jungs"

"Unpünktlichkeiten"

"Im Engelsfleisch"

"Geräte hassen mich"

"1 Tonne Mensch"

"Lass den der ist nett"

"Auf der Sonnenseite des Globus"

