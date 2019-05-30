Japan’s SABER TIGER Return To The Baltics In June With Three Exclusive Shows

Japanese legends Saber Tiger head to the Baltics this June for exclusive dates in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the latter being an appearence at the Hard Rock Laager Festival in Raplamaa on June 29th. The group then jet off back to Japan for gigs in July and August with plans to film concert footage for an upcoming live DVD.

Baltic tour dates:

June

27 - MCB - Jelgava, Latvia

28 - Klubas Lemmy - Kaunas, Lithuania

29 - Hard Rock Laager Festival - Raplamaa, Estonia

Saber Tiger's latest album, Obscure Diversity, was released on October 10th, 2018 via Sliptrick Records. A video for “Permanent Rage” is streaming below. The video was primarily filmed on Saber Tiger’s 2018 Baltic Tour and features the band both on stage and backstage at various venues during the tour.

Obscure Diversity demonstrates a band that has no intention of slowing down more than three and a half decades after their formation. If anything, their trademark blend of classy melodicism and fierce intensity is in better balance than ever. Tracks like speed monsters "The Crowbar Case" and "Permanent Rage" feature every aspect that fans have come to expect from Saber Tiger; from the whirlwind guitar work of Akihito Kinoshita and Yasuharu Tanaka to Takenori Shimoyama’s passionate vocals and the intricate rhythms of drummer Yasuhiro Mizuno and bassist hibiki. "Beat Of The War Drums" is heavy and modern, while more atmospheric tracks like "The Shade Of Holy Light" and "The Forever Throne" show a surprisingly introspective side of the band without sacrificing any of the band’s renowned heaviness. "Distant Signals", hibiki’s first songwriting contribution to Saber Tiger’s body of work, even manages to take the band to surprisingly progressive territories. Saber Tiger pulls all of these musical directions off with equal class and conviction, truly accounting for the diversity that they have promised in the album’s title.

Unlike their previous release Bystander Effect, which was mixed and mastered by founder Kinoshita himself, Saber Tiger sought international assistance for the sonic representation of Obscure Diversity. The band was looking for a certain degree of clarity and power and found exactly that when they enlisted the help of Simone Mularoni, guitarist of Italian progressive power metal band DGM and owner of the Domination Studio in San Marino.

Tracklisting:

“Daguerreotype Of Phineas Gage”

“The Crowbar Case”

“The Worst Enemy”

“Stain”

“Beat Of The War Drums”

“Distant Signals”

“The Shade Of Holy Light”

“Permanent Rage”

“Seize Your Moment”

“Divide To Deny”

“Paradigm And Parody”

“The Forever Throne”

“The Forever Throne” (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)

"Permanent Rage" video:

“The Worst Enemy” video:

Saber Tiger are:

Takenori Shimoyama – Vocal

Akihito Kinoshita – Guitar

Yasuharu Tanaka – Guitar

Yasuhiro Mizuno – Drums

Hibiki – Bass