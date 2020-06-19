JASON BITTNER And JASON WARD Perform "Flotsam Family" Version Of FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's "Hard On You"; Video

Drummer Jason Bittner (Overkill, ex-Flotsam And Jetsam) has released the new video below, along with this message:

"FIRST OF ALL - THIS IS NOT THE BAND! Jason Ward and I are NOT back in the band!! We simply did this video for fun - Mike and AK are still the only original members (and writers of this song) - therefore they are "Flotsam" and "Jetsam" - I don't know who is who but you get the point. I always loved Jason Ward's bass playing so I asked him to jam on this one too! This song probably my all- time favorite by the band and I always loved playing this one - we changed the last chorus a little cause that's how Mike always "heard" the drum part too!! FLOTS TIL DEATH!!!!"