JASON BONHAM On LED ZEPPELIN - "My Love Of The Band Is Everyone Had Their Role"

Prior to embarking upon his Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening tour across Australia, Jason spoke with Brandon John of Tone Deaf; an excerpt follows:

Though considered Brit-rock by their geographical standards, Led Zeppelin were undeniably influenced by various corners of the globe: from the blues and jazz of 1950s America and the polyrhythms of Morocco and Northern Africa, to string players from India.

“Jimmy (Page) and Robert (Plant)’s love for Morocco and Northern Africa and in bringing in the Indian musician string players, that was always so magical,” says Bonham.

After their legendary O2 reunion concert, which saw Jason Bonham play with the surviving members of the band in one of their only reunions since John’s passing, Jimmy Page said that Jason’s “knowledge of what made Led Zeppelin tick musically was incredible.”

“Wow, if I knew that I would have parcelled it up,” Jason says, when asked what the secret is. “My love of the band is everyone had their role in that band, they didn’t all just play at the same time, each person was as important as the next… that’s why it would never work, even with me,” explains Bonham.

Learn more at this location.

Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening 2018 Australian tour dates:

May

23 - State Theatre - Sydney

24 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne

26 - Concert Hall - Perth

29 - The Tivoli - Brisbane