JASON NEWSTED - First Solo Art Show Being Held In Florida

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is having his first solo art show, presented in Miami during Art Basel, which runs December 3rd to January 4th at The Sagamore Hotel.

Ever since leaving Metallica 14 years ago, Newsted has called Jupiter, Florida his home, developing a new career painting and sculpting artwork. Recently, the work has garnered attention from collectors and enthusiasts, reports Ashleigh Walters of WPTV.

Sebastein Laboureau is the Resident Art Advisor at The Sagamore. "This is the most ambitious solo-show of Jason Newsted so far, Jason is an amazing visual artist, a poet of our modern times whose inspiration is limitless and timeless."

"Always knowing that someone is going to be there looking at it like you're doing something for a purpose as opposed to just doing it for the day because you enjoy the stroke or you enjoy the color or you enjoy the freedom, the meditation, whatever. This is for a purpose. This is for a reason. It's going to have a price tag. People are coming to see it, it changes your psyche, I think for myself it makes me want to try that much harder, you know. Maybe even more judgmental and critical than I would be normally," explained Newsted.

