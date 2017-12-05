JASON NEWSTED On Former METALLICA Bandmates - "There Were No Weak Links"

Rawk - The Art of Jason Newsted is underway at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth, Florida. In a new interview with myPalmBeachPost, Newsted talks about his exhibit, as well as his time in Metallica.

“The band was the real deal. There were no weak links,” Newsted says of former bandmates Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. “We were four people, who were the faces of (the band), but there were 4,000 people who helped us do that show, from the crew, to the venues, to a guy in Timbuktu selling posters. We took it seriously. If we were supposed to go on at 8:01, we were there at 8:01.”

“The paintings look like the music sounds,” Newsted tells WLRN's Peter Haden. “Same hands. Same heart. Same brain. Direct transference.”

