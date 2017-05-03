JASON NEWSTED On Highlights Of Time With METALLICA - “Going To Japan In 1986 And Blowing Their Heads Up Because They Didn’t Know What To Expect”

Jason Newsted, who was the bassist for Metallica from 1986 to 2001, will premiere his first international exhibition of paintings and prints, titled Rawk, at the third edition of Art New York at Pier 94, opening today, Wednesday, May 3rd, running through Sunday, May 7th, as part of New York Art Week.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Newsted talks about his artwork. He’s also asked what memorable highlights stand out from his time with Metallica.

“The early, pioneering things are what come to mind when you ask me that question,” says Jason. “What jumps up are the things we did first in places that had never had our kind of music before. Like going to Japan in 1986 and blowing their heads up because they didn’t know what to expect. Going to countries that had never had the music played before and taking it to the people was the best part. Breaking down those walls and paving the way for everything that’s happened since then.”

Read the full interview at GuitarWorld.com.

In regards to the Rawk exhibit, half of all sales will be donated to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation​, an organization devoted to the advancement of the arts, environmental, marine and wildlife education and preservation, teenage entrepreneurship, and boating safety education. On Saturday, May 6​th​, Jason Newsted will be on-hand for a question and answer session to discuss his career and exhibition.

Futher details can be found here, as well as at this location.