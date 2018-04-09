JASON NEWSTED To Unveil First Artwork Mural At Florida Restaurant This Wednesday

According to InJupiter, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted formerly will unveil a one-of-a-kind mural on the wall of a local restaurant in Tequesta, FL. He will be unveiling the unique art at Evo Italian on April 11th at the restaurant's 11th anniversary celebration. Newsted, has branched out into the world of art and this is his first mural.

“I love this local gem of a restaurant and couldn’t think of a better place or time than Evo’s 11th anniversary to debut this special art piece,” Newsted said.

The event will run from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on April 11th at Evo Italian (150 North US Highway 1) in Tequesta, FL.

“We are honored to have somebody of Jason’s caliber adorning our walls,” said Head Chef Erik Petterson. “It makes our 11th anniversary that much more special and we can’t wait for the public to come celebrate with us.”

For more information go to the Evo Italian Facebook page .

“The paintings look like the music sounds,” Newsted tells WLRN's Peter Haden. “Same hands. Same heart. Same brain. Direct transference.”

Hear more from Jason at WLRN.org.



