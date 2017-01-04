JASON SAULNIER’s New Album Break These Chains Streaming In Full

Halifax guitar virtuoso Jason Saulnier - who is best known for his participation at Rhoadsfest 2010, where he was the only Canadian invitee that featured appearances by Kelle Rhoads and Michael Angelo Batio - has just released his brand new album, entitled Break These Chains.

The album features an eclectic mix of light rock and R&B, but not at the expense of Jason's trademark shredding solos, and forays into prog/psych territories. Stream the album in its entirety below.

Jason's Music Legends Radio show can be streamed every Thursday night at 9 PM Atlantic time at this location/a>.

