JAZZ SABBATH To Release Record Store Day Special Edition Vinyl

A world tour to celebrate their return might not be happening this year, but 2020 isn’t over yet for Jazz Sabbath. Their self-titled debut album will get a special release on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 27.

The album, supposedly recorded in 1969, was released earlier this year, accompanied by a much debated online documentary in which bandleader Milton Keanes was interviewed about the rise and fall of Jazz Sabbath in the late Sixties and the blatant theft of their songs by Black Sabbath.

This RSDBF limited numbered edition, manufactured in Music City USA, will be a new MONO mix on translucent blue vinyl and includes the bonus track Iron Man (Live in London 1968) plus the Jazz Sabbath documentary as bonus DVD.

This US release is available to participating RSD stores worldwide.

The project is actually the brainchild of longtime Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne keys and guitar player Adam Wakeman. The album, presented as a lost-tapes-found record, features 7 Black Sabbath songs re-imagined as classic instrumental jazz tracks.

Wakeman (as Milton Keanes), together with six other top musicians who only go by their ‘60s pseudonyms as well, delivers an album that was praised by both jazz and rock critics.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Evil Woman”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

Side B

“Hand Of Doom”

“Changes”

“Children Of The Grave”

“Iron Man” (Live In London 1968, RSD Bonus Track)