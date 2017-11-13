Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce 2018 North American Tour; First US / Canada Trek In Over 35 Years

On the heels of a once-in-a-lifetime Wembley Stadium show and a European tour in 2017, Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces its first North American tour in 30 plus years produced by Live Nation.

Jeff Lynne’s last extensive US tour with ELO was in 1981. Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has spent the last two years with a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album, a sold out run of UK and European shows, as well as an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The tour announcement comes just ahead of this Friday’s release of the live concert CD/DVD, Wembley Or Bust, which will give fans a glimpse into the extraordinary ELO live experience that had critics in the UK raving.

Of the tour, Jeff Lynne says, “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

The tour will hit 10 cities, starting in Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena before wrapping in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center. See below for full tour routing.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

8 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

15 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

16 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (NY on sale Saturday at 10 AM)

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

As mentioned above, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will release a live CD/DVD of their concert at Wembley Stadium in June. Titled Wembley Or Bust and directed by Paul Dugdale, the release will be available in multiple formats on November 17th via Sony Music. Watch a video trailer below.

In Wembley Or Bust, we see Jeff and his remarkable musical ensemble filling Wembley Stadium with one of the greatest rock & roll spectacles of all time, complete with bells, whistles and spaceships in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd. As Jeff says himself, “It’s the best time I ever had in music… It is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Most importantly the film includes performances of many of the most beloved songs of our lifetime, from vintage ELO classics like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Livin' Thing" and "Evil Woman" to "Do Ya" from his days with The Move, "Handle With Care" which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys, right through "When I Was A Boy" from his latest ELO masterpiece, Alone In The Universe.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Trailer: