JEFF PILSON’s Relationship With RONNIE JAMES DIO - “We Bonded On So Many Levels”

Foreigner and Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson spoke with Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show at the recent Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Awards Gala that was held at The Avalon in Los Angeles. About his stint with Dio - on the albums Strange Highways (1993), Angry Machines (1996) and Master of the Moon (2004) - Pilson says:

“We had a brotherly friendship kind of thing. It was really interesting because we bonded on so many levels. We are both big readers so we would read a book and then lend it to the other guy. I remember many a plane ride where we would just pick each other's brains. We really bonded as friends, and musically was one of the most organic and smooth relationships I've ever had. He was a phenomenal musician and very respectful, but yet very decisive. He was an amazing band leader.”