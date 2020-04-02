JEFF SCOTT SOTO On Chance Of Working Again With YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "I Would Do Something WITH Yngwie, I Don't Want To Do Something FOR Yngwie"; Video

Sons Of Apollo frontman Jeff Scott Soto joined Jimmy Kay on The Metal Voice Facebook live via Skype from his home on April 1. Soto discussed the COVID-19 lockdown in L.A., his time with Yngwie Malmsteen and Journey, as well as his future musical plans with Sons Of Apollo and his solo projects. Watch here complete interview below.

Asked if he would ever work with Yngwie Malmsteen again, Jeff replies: "The key word is WITH, I would do something WITH Yngwie, I don't want to do something FOR Yngwie... I have already done that. At this point in my life I worked hard to establish my own name and career. I value and I am humbled that I got started with Yngwie. I am very thankful, and for that reason I will never say anything negative or bad about him again. I realize we are getting older and I want to leave this earth on friendly terms and make sure everybody is getting along."

