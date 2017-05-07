JEFF WATERS - "I'm Not Going To Listen To TESTAMENT's Brotherhood Of The Snake Or METALLICA's New Record Until The New ANNIHILATOR Album Is Done"

Following is an update from Ottawa's Apt613:

"This week we talk to the driving force behind Canada’s all-time best-selling metal band. Ottawa’s Jeff Waters started his band Annihilator more than 30 years ago, and has been recognized as one of the world’s greatest metal guitarists. Waters is one of the artists involved with the Canada150 project, Canada Sound. Canadians from across the country are encouraged to submit sounds they associate with Canada, with the goal of inspiring new and uniquely Canadian music."

Check out the interview below

Annihilator is getting ready to headline not only the mighty Wacken Open Air festival in Germany (August 3rd), but hit the road for their first Canadian tour since 1993.

The tour will see the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.

Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.

Jeff Waters was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”

Tour dates:

June

13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

30 - Cornwall, ON - The House

July

1 - Cornwall, ON - The House