JEFF YOUNG Bedroom Tapes From Las Vegas Musical Rock Of Ages

January 7, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news megadeth jeff young

JEFF YOUNG Bedroom Tapes From Las Vegas Musical Rock Of Ages

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of him rehearsing for the Las Vegas show Rock Of Ages.

Young comments: “Thanks to my guitar pluckin' compadre, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Night Ranger), I got the chance to sub the Guitar 1 role in the Vegas version of Rock of Ages several times.

The show's a blast to learn and perform so, in honor of the recent closing of the show on Broadway and Vegas, I wanted to share some rehearsal home movies and photos of the experience. Let's do this!”

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Latest Reviews