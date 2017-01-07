JEFF YOUNG Bedroom Tapes From Las Vegas Musical Rock Of Ages

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of him rehearsing for the Las Vegas show Rock Of Ages.

Young comments: “Thanks to my guitar pluckin' compadre, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Night Ranger), I got the chance to sub the Guitar 1 role in the Vegas version of Rock of Ages several times.

The show's a blast to learn and perform so, in honor of the recent closing of the show on Broadway and Vegas, I wanted to share some rehearsal home movies and photos of the experience. Let's do this!”