JEFF YOUNG & SHERRI - Canadian Live Dates Announced And In Planning

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, working with vocalist Sherri Klein, has checked in with following update:

"Okay! Just got the confirmation! We're on for the jams in Canada, eh! We hear the buzz on the gig is already bubbling around town. Jeff Young & Sherri live at the killer venue, Shakers Roadhouse, in Edmonton, Alberta! Plus, we have some other shows in the works including Seattle, Washington and Calgary, Alberta. Stay tuned for updates!"

Jeff Young was the lead guitarist on Megadeth’s platinum selling So Far, So Good… So What album and world tour. He hasn’t performed any track from that album live since leaving the band, but at the special request of the producers of the Hard Rock Cafe 25th Anniversary Celebration, this happened.

Watch front row footage of Jeff and vocalist Sherri Klein performing "In My Darkest Hour" below:

The band:

Sherri - lead vocals

Jeff Young - guitars

Jeff Tortora - drums

AJ Johnson - bass, vocals

David King - keyboards

For information and updates on Jeff Young & Sherri go to this location.