JERRY CANTRELL - Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2 To Be Released For The First Time On Vinyl

On February 8th, Music On Vinyl is reissuing Alice In Chains lead guitarist Jerry Cantrell’s second solo album Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2 for the first time on vinyl. Originally released in 2002, the 180 Gram Audiophile Vinyl albums will be available as a limited edition of 2,000 individually numbered copies on yellow, solid red and black mixed coloured vinyl. The package includes a 12-page booklet.





According to a press release, the musical rhythms on Degradation Trip are comparable to his former band, but the shorter songs are balanced with long prog rock epics. Jerry locked himself in his house to write 25 songs, all about different parts from his life. The lyrics are confessional and haunting, dealing with personal issues including drug abuse, hedonistic lifestyle of musicians and relationships. It’s a great reminder of the time in which Alice in Chains was one of the most popular bands in the grunge scene. For those who loved the band’s slow and doomy riffs this is a massive two hour voyage through whatever Cantrell could dig up. The expanded limited (1 & 2) edition consists of all the material he recorded in the Degradation Trip sessions.