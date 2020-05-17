JESSE NEO – “I Created Gemtracks To Buy And Sell Beats”

“It’s time to continue making a living out of music even in lockdown,” Jesse Neo announced on social media. “If you’re looking to make some music while stuck at home, I created Gemtracks to buy and sell beats!”

The 22-year-old, originally from Australia, has already been making waves since 2017 for his pop, rock and electronic hits. His tracks got played across radios across Australia, North America and Europe. In that same year, he won contracts as a songwriter for several labels and YouTube channels to compose beats and backing tracks. Eventually, his success caused him to relocate to Los Angeles.

“I remember being so struck down by my new job that I had literally no free time of my own,” the singer told us. “Every hour of the day I was on the phone or stuck between email replies with clients about how my next song should sound.”

Then suddenly, an idea hit the Australian native. Why not create an online platform where buyers could browse through his beats and music, and automatically make purchases.

This platform eventually became known as Gemtracks.

“I kept asking myself why I didn’t think of this earlier,” Jesse continued. “After a month of launching the website, sales were coming through between $99 and $599 for each beat. Best of all, everything was automated, meaning I didn’t have to constantly be on call.”

One reason that could attribute to the success may be due to the fact that each beat can only be sold once. So, when a label or singer purchases a track, they won’t be required to credit Gemtracks. Best of all, the master and copyright ownerships get transferred across as well.

Eventually, as interests grew for the website, friends of his recommended him to change Gemtracks into a public marketplace where anyone could buy and sell beats.

“I was just hanging in the studio, speaking to some producer friends, and one issue that they bought up was how a lot of musicians aren’t making enough money to keep doing their art on a daily basis,” the 22-year-old recalled. “So with that, I gave Gemtracks a complete makeover and pulled over some friends to get the website rolling.”

As of today, pop beats and rock beats are the best sellers. However, beats of every genre are available for sale too. New producers are signing up each day to sell their beats, and singers and labels are making purchases.

“I’m so glad I have so many top producers creating and selling beats on Gemtracks right now,” Jesse said. “Some of them include Beowulf, Pedro Alexander, Lucas Gold and Milana Leybovich – all of whom have many years of experience in the industry. This means buyers will be getting the best quality for their money.”

Before leaving, Jesse gave us some hints about what we can expect in the future. According to him, users will be able to book recording sessions in nearby studios as well as virtually collaborate with other artists.

If all this sounds interesting, head over to Gemtracks now.

You can also listen to Jesse Neo’s music on Spotify and follow him on Instagram.