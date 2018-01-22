JETHRO TULL Frontman IAN ANDERSON - "I Never Enjoyed Touring"; Video

In the new video below from Associated Press, Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson talks touring and explains why he likes to perform in churches and cathedrals.

North American dates have been announced for the Ian Anderson Presents: Jethro Tull - 50th Anniversary Tour. Click here for tickets, specific on sale days and times, and more information.

North American tour dates:

May

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

June

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

2 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

3 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater

5 - Visalia, CA - Visalia Fox Theatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Theater

8 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

9 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

10 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

29 - Saint Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

30 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

July

1 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

31 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

September

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

3 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

5 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights

7 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

9 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

11 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre