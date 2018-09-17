JIM PETERIK Of SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger" Fame To Release Winds Of Change Album In Spring 2019

A new musical journey has been announced from the iconic songwriting maestro Jim Peterik, the Grammy Award winning songwriter/musician behind The Ides Of March, Pride Of Lions, formerly of Survivor, a man who has helped write hits for the Beach Boys, .38 Special, Sammy Hagar, and more. The time has now come for Jim to release the follow up to his now legendary Jim Peterik’s World Stage album, which will see a release in spring 2019.

"Listening to voices blending as one has always inspired me, going back to The Beatles and other great vocal groups. I decided to do the same thing and began contacting artists I had the pleasure of working with through the years," says Peterik.

Jim Peterik and World Stage is the opus that arose from that initial idea: the musical and spiritual collaboration of great artists and friends. The resulting album clearly displays the many talents of Jim Peterik, enhanced and embellished by a cast of noted singers and musicians.

The new album, Winds Of Change, will be another musical masterpiece featuring brand new Peterik songs, in collaboration with a who’s who of melodic rock’s greatest superstars, including Kevin Chalfant (ex-The Storm), Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Lars Safsund and Robert Sall (Work Of Art), Toby Hitchcock (Pride Of Lions), Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), Mike Reno (Loverboy), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Jason Scheff (ex-Chicago), and a very special previously unreleased track by the late great Jimi Jamison. More guests are to be announced too.

“Since the success of my first World Stage album back in 2001 and countless shows since, I have wanted to create a new musical legacy with this format,” says Jim.

Jim Peterik, through the years, has written or co-written some of rock's most memorable songs: "Vehicle" by the The Ides Of March (on which he was lead vocalist), "Eye Of The Tiger", "The Search Is Over", "High On You" and "I Can't Hold Back” for Survivor, hits for .38 Special such as "Hold On Loosely", "Caught Up In You", "Fantasy Girl" and "Rockin' Into The Night", "Heavy Metal" with Sammy Hagar, and many many more. Jim, now a part of Pride Of Lions with vocalist Toby Hitchcock, is one of the most esteemed and loved recording artists and songwriters in the melodic rock community.