JIMI HENDRIX - Black Legacy Book To Be Released At ALF

Georgia-based author and founder of the Augusta Literary Festival, Corey Washington, will debut his latest Hendrix book at the 7th annual Augusta Literary Festival (ALF) on March 2nd at the Augusta Library HQ (Downtown), reports Broadway World.

Jimi Hendrix – Black Legacy (A Dream Deferred), is the second Hendrix book from Augusta author, Corey Washington. This latest book is the result of 15 years of extensive research on Hendrix, with a focus on his impact on Black culture. Washington hopes this book will shed light on the complex and misunderstood relationship that Hendrix had with the Black Community.

According to the author's website, Jimi Hendrix - Black Legacy (A Dream Deferred) is the culmination of a two decade journey of author Corey Washington's exploration of Jimi Hendrix's complex and misunderstood relationship and impact, on the Black Community. Jimi's life has been featured in numerous biographies over the years, but very little has been properly documented, when it comes to his influence on people of color. Hendrix was often seen by many to have transcended race, which is a slap in the face to his deep cultural roots, concerning not only his Black musical traditions, but simply growing up as a Black person in the '40s-'60s.



Washington seeks to add to Jimi's overall legacy, by embracing Jimi's Black culture, including the well known people in Jimi's life, as well as the voices that many do not get to hear from in your traditional Jimi Hendrix biographies. It was always a strong desire of Jimi Hendrix to garner a more diverse fan base. Although he never got to fully see the fruits of his labor, Jimi Hendrix - Black Legacy, will reveal that his wish, ultimately came true.

Order your paperback copy now at this location.

(Photo - Experience Hendrix / Authentic Hendrix)