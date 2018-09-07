JIMI HENDRIX - Judge Sanctions Former Manager In Purple Haze Lawsuit

According to Law360, on Thursday (September 6th), a New York federal judge hit Jimi Hendrix's former business manager with $4,000 in sanctions in a trademark dispute with the late rock star's estate, saying the manager had repeatedly missed discovery deadlines.



U.S. District Judge Paul A. Englemayer said in an order that Andrew Pitsicalis had not been responsive to lesser sanctions in the suit, which concerns the use of Hendrix's likeness to sell alcohol and marijuana products through his company Purple Haze.

