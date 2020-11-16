JIMI HENDRIX - Limited Edition Headphones Available From V-MODA

Audio brand V-MODA has teamed up with the Jimi Hendrix estate to release a new line of headphones inspired by the singer and guitarist’s lyrics, artwork and enduring legacy, reports Tim Chan of Rolling Stone.

Three pairs of Hendrix-branded headphones are being released as part of V-MODA’s first installment of its new Artist Series. The exclusive designs, named “Peace, Love and Happiness,” “Wisdom,” and “Soul,” allow Hendrix fans and audiophiles alike to rep the musician on custom V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones.

The officially-licensed collaboration stemmed from a meeting between members of the Hendrix family and the business development team at Roland, V-MODA’s parent company. According to a rep for the company, “Roland and the Hendrix estate were immediately intrigued with the idea of creating something together that honored the Hendrix legacy [and] as ideas were researched, an image of Hendrix wearing headphones in the studio inspired further discussions.”

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of showcasing an icon such as Jimi Hendrix as the first in our new Artist Series, and to be incorporating these three new designs into our acclaimed headphones,” says Luca Bolognesi, VP of Marketing Technology of V-MODA. “With the addition of the quality and versatility of the Crossfade 2 Wireless, this line is perfect for music-lovers who want to extend their appreciation to what they wear, rather than just what they listen to.”

