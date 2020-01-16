JIMMY PAGE Announces Standard Production Model Of Sundragon Amplifier

“Based on the overwhelming response to the the limited edition Sundragon amplifier, I am pleased to announce that we will be producing a standard production model Sundragon Amplifier,” states a message from Led Zeppelin guitar legend, Jimmy Page

The Sundragon “Standard” model amplifier is the second edition of the original amplifier Jimmy Page used to create the groundbreaking sounds on Led Zeppelin 1. It is built with the same unique circuit and delivers the sound and feel of Jimmy’s 1959 Supro that was modded over 50 years ago.

In order to recreate that iconic sound, they have incorporated carefully selected components and construct the amp as it was originally built with its separate preamp and power amp chassis. Each speaker is broken in to further ensure proper response. The Sundragon Standard uses original specification power and output transformers built by the actual original manufacturer. In addition, the unique circuit is built the same way as in Jimmy’s modded 1959 Supro. It is point-to-point hand-wired on terminal strips with each component soldered from one terminal to the other.

No other amp can deliver the level of accuracy of Jimmy’s sound and the satisfying distinctive tonal experience that Sundragon provides.

For more information, visit sundragonamps.com.