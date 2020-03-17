JIMMY PAGE - Exclusive Video Preview Available For Limited Edition Book, The Anthology

Genesis Publications are offering an exclusive video preview of the new book, Jimmy Page: The Anthology.

A message states: "As the first Collector copies of the signed limited edition, Jimmy Page: The Anthology are dispatched from the bindery, we are delighted to share an exclusive video. Created in February when Jimmy Page visited the factory with publishers Nicholas and Catherine Roylance, it shows Jimmy inspecting the first copies off the presses and taking in all the details of this beautiful edition.

"The reproduction is superb... and it's exactly the way I hoped it would look." - Jimmy Page

"For those that have already ordered, the wait is not long now, we expect the Collector Edition to be fully dispatched by the end of March and the Deluxe edition by the end of April. For those who have not ordered a copy, there are still a few signed, limited edition Collector copies left. To avoid disappointment click here now to buy your copy."

Watch the exclusive video preview here.

"In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail." - Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page's first book with Genesis, Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page, was a photographic memoir by one of the world’s most iconic guitar players. Jimmy Page: The Anthology delves deeper, documenting Page’s life through hundreds of items from his private archives, contextual photography spanning six decades, and Page's original written commentary. From iconic guitars and stage costumes to correspondence and diary entries, every piece is brought to life with new text by Page placing it within the story of his phenomenal career.