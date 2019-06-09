JIMMY PAGE Reveals He Was Almost A Part Of THEM CROOKED VULTURES Featuring JOHN PAUL JONES

According to a report by Tone Deaf, Led zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page has revealed he was almost part of a Them Cooked Vultures, which featured his zeppeling bandmate John Paul Jones and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The report says that, way back in 2005, Grohl hinted that he was working on a brand new project with Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and John Paul Jones. Four years later, the world was treated to the first new song by a supergroup named Them Crooked Vultures. Releasing an impressive self-titled debut and playing a handful of shows all the over the world, the band was quickly over as soon as it began. However, in a recent post on Instagram, Page revealed that he was in talks to either be part of Them Crooked Vultures, or the axe-man in a completely different, yet somewhat related supergroup.

Check out Page's Instagram post below.

Check out the Them Crooked Vultures debut album below.

Tracklist:

"No One Loves Me & Neither Do I"

"Mind Eraser, No Chaser"

"New Fang"

"Dead End Friends"

"Elephants"

"Scumbag Blues"

"Bandoliers"

"Reptiles"

"Interlude with Ludes"

"Warsaw or the First Breath You Take After You Give Up"

"Caligulove"

"Gunman"

"Spinning in Daffodils"