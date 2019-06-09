JIMMY PAGE Reveals He Was Almost A Part Of THEM CROOKED VULTURES Featuring JOHN PAUL JONES
According to a report by Tone Deaf, Led zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page has revealed he was almost part of a Them Cooked Vultures, which featured his zeppeling bandmate John Paul Jones and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.
The report says that, way back in 2005, Grohl hinted that he was working on a brand new project with Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and John Paul Jones. Four years later, the world was treated to the first new song by a supergroup named Them Crooked Vultures. Releasing an impressive self-titled debut and playing a handful of shows all the over the world, the band was quickly over as soon as it began. However, in a recent post on Instagram, Page revealed that he was in talks to either be part of Them Crooked Vultures, or the axe-man in a completely different, yet somewhat related supergroup.
During the post-O2 period, I had been playing new material with Jason Bonham and John Paul Jones at rehearsal rooms. I was asked to play with the Foo Fighters at Wembley. This was after the Led Zeppelin show at the O2 attended by Dave Grohl. So, on this day in 2008, John Paul Jones and I played 'Ramble On' and Dave sang with Taylor Hawkins on drums. Then Taylor swapped drums with Dave and he sang 'Rock and Roll'. Dave Grohl said "You guys should come to the States and record with us". I didn't hear anything more from Grohl, and John Paul Jones' communications seemed to dim. The next I heard, they were promoting their new group. 📸 Ross Halfin, 2008
Tracklist:
"No One Loves Me & Neither Do I"
"Mind Eraser, No Chaser"
"New Fang"
"Dead End Friends"
"Elephants"
"Scumbag Blues"
"Bandoliers"
"Reptiles"
"Interlude with Ludes"
"Warsaw or the First Breath You Take After You Give Up"
"Caligulove"
"Gunman"
"Spinning in Daffodils"