JIMMY PAGE Says He And LED ZEPPELIN Bandmates JOHN PAUL JONES And ROBERT PLANT "Learnt A Harsh Lesson In The ’80s"

The new issue of Uncut features a world exclusive interview with Led Zeppelin legend, Jimmy Page. In the wide-ranging interview with the legendary guitarist, the topic of Led Zeppelin’s brief 2007 reunion - and Robert Plant’s supposed disinclination to tour further - is broached, with Page suggesting that he personally would have liked to play more shows.

However, he claims not to harbour any frustration about the episode. “John Paul Jones, Robert and I learnt a harsh lesson in the ’80s,” says Page. “The band is not just something that falls back into place after a pub lunch. I think it’s fair to say that we had a couple of disasters from which we learned valuable lessons.

“One was Live Aid. We performed in front of a global audience after an hour-and-a-half rehearsal! We assumed the spirit of the event would carry us through, but it didn’t. It was chaos. The other was the Atlantic Records 40th birthday [Madison Square Garden, 1988]. We flew in and had such terrible jet lag we should’ve been tucked up in bed, not on stage.

“So when it came to the O2 reunion we took the whole thing very seriously. We didn’t do a warm-up gig but we took every other precaution. It was extraordinary. And, yes, being match fit, it would have been nice to do more. But for one reason or another, we lost the momentum. There was willingness to play from John and me. But there you are…”

The new issue of Uncut is available in shops now, or you can get a copy online.

A highly anticipated edition of only 2,500 signed copies of the book Jimmy Page: The Anthology is now available to order from JimmyPageAnthology.com.

"In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail." - Jimmy Page

A companion piece to Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page, the new signed, limited edition documents Page’s musical career through selected material from his rich personal archives. Jimmy Page: The Anthology is narrated entirely in Page's own words, and includes contextual photography spanning six decades.

- Signed by Jimmy Page

- Quarter bound in black leather with gold leaf blocking and gilt page edging

- Felt-lined slipcase

- Limited to 2,500 copies

*Pre-order at the pre-publication price. Your order will be dispatched during December 2019.