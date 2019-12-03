JINJER Announce 2020 North American Headline Tour Dates; SUICIDE SILENCE, TOOTHGRINDER To Support
In support of their masterful latest full-length album, Macro, Ukrainian progressive groove metal frontrunners, Jinjer, have just announced their next headline tour of North America.
The tour, dubbed the Tour Of Consciousness, will present an exciting lineup, featuring support from metal mainstays Suicide Silence and emerging heavy-hitters Toothgrinder. The tour will begin on April 23 in San Francisco, CA and will come to an end in Denver, CO on May 23. Additionally, the tour will include stops at massive festivals such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter.
Tickets will go on sale to the public this coming Friday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time via all individual venues. Pre-sales for Citi members are available today, and pre-sales via Ticketmaster, Live Nation and local venues will be available tomorrow, December 4, beginning at 10 AM, local time.
Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says: “We are simply over the moon! Our last tour of North America was real fire and now we’re coming back to give you even more! More new songs, better sound and stages, and louder shows! On top of everything, we are proud to have our friends from Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder on board for the whole run. It will be fantastic.”
Dates:
April
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
May
2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival
3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring
10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
13 - Nashville, TN - TBA
15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival
16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis
20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Summit
(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)