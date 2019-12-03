JINJER Announce 2020 North American Headline Tour Dates; SUICIDE SILENCE, TOOTHGRINDER To Support

In support of their masterful latest full-length album, Macro, Ukrainian progressive groove metal frontrunners, Jinjer, have just announced their next headline tour of North America.

The tour, dubbed the Tour Of Consciousness, will present an exciting lineup, featuring support from metal mainstays Suicide Silence and emerging heavy-hitters Toothgrinder. The tour will begin on April 23 in San Francisco, CA and will come to an end in Denver, CO on May 23. Additionally, the tour will include stops at massive festivals such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this coming Friday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time via all individual venues. Pre-sales for Citi members are available today, and pre-sales via Ticketmaster, Live Nation and local venues will be available tomorrow, December 4, beginning at 10 AM, local time.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says: “We are simply over the moon! Our last tour of North America was real fire and now we’re coming back to give you even more! More new songs, better sound and stages, and louder shows! On top of everything, we are proud to have our friends from Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder on board for the whole run. It will be fantastic.”

Dates:

April

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

13 - Nashville, TN - TBA

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Summit

(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)