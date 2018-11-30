JINJER Debuts Lyric Video For New Single "Dreadful Moments"

"This is the darkest song we have ever made both musically and lyrically. Something that will make you live through all the horror so many people had to experience over all their childhood, something that will never let you stay indifferent", states Jinjer.

"Dreadful Moments" is the next single off of their upcoming 5-track EP Micro. Watch a lyric video below:

Following the release of 2016's King Of Everything, and the reissue of their groundbreaking second album Cloud Factory Jinjer will release Micro on January 11th.

Micro is available as:

- Jewel Case

- Vinyl

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

EP tracklisting:

"Ape"

"Dreadful Moments"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Perennial"

"Micro"

"Ape" video:

Find Jinjer's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)