JINJER Premiers "Teacher, Teacher!" Music Video

Jinjer have released a fourth video single from their Micro EP, out now via Napalm Records. Filmed in various concert venues throughout Europe on their last tour with Amorphis and Soilwork, “Teacher, Teacher!” is a visually stunning portrayal of Jinjer's exciting and energetic live show mixed over the unique progressive groove metal sound that sets them apart from the rest of the pack.

The band comments on the new track and video "Teacher, Teacher!": "The idea behind the song is about people that dictate their agenda by means of their status, position, or just their internet claim to fame in order to impose their opinion onto others but those opinions aren’t based on experience nor knowledge."

Micro is available as:

- Jewel Case

- Vinyl

- Digital Album

EP tracklisting:

"Ape"

"Dreadful Moments"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Perennial"

"Micro"

"Perennial" video:

"Dreadful Moments" lyric video:

"Ape" video:

Jinjer are currently booking more tours on their quest for world domination with dates already announced in Japan, Turkey, South Africa and Europe. Find Jinjer's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)