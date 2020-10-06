JINJER Release Hard-Hitting Live Video For "Sit Stay Roll Over"

Ukrainian modern metal leaders, Jinjer, have released the live video for their stand out track "Sit Stay Roll Over", from their ferocious sold out Melbourne, Australia performance on March 5, 2020. The track comes off the band's upcoming live album, Alive In Melbourne, which will be released on November 20 via Napalm Records.

Commented the band: "For some, 'Sit Stay Roll Over' was the so-called ignition point where lots of fans first took notice of Jinjer - and it‘s still a burner today even though it sometimes gets lost between all our other tracks! It’s also one of the most technically complicated and extreme songs we’ve ever written, taking the band to the outer realms of death metal... Even after all these years of performing it countless times it still takes quite a lot of effort and concentration to play flawlessly live. We‘re pretty excited to have it put back to the forefront again on our upcoming live album!"

Alive In Melbourne, features stunning artwork by gifted Jinjer fan Gabriel Nicoletti, includes 17 tracks in total (see tracklist below).

Commented the band: "Some shows just deserve to be carved in stone and memorialized forever. This was the case regarding our first ever Australian tour in March 2020, where we hit a few milestones all at once: we finally played on every continent there is to play on, our first time in down under was a complete sellout and more importantly we experienced the love, passion and craziness we've always heard so much about the Australian crowd. Hell, there were even fans from New Zealand that showed up to the party. Now, after nearly half year of lockdown I can barely watch this footage without shedding a few tears. If any of you knew how much time, patience, nerves and effort we put into making this live album possible- you would probably be surprised we managed to pull it off at all. Adversity kept coming and coming, and coming at us again and again but here we are : Alive In Melbourne 2020 is real and it's coming out in all it's visual and sonic glory! Let's watch it, listen to it and let's remember how a real metal gig should look and sound: the sweat, the volume, the performance and the crowd... we need this feeling back! I am proud that we managed to capture this place in time and share it with you as our first official live album!"

Alive In Melbourne is now available for pre-order and will be released in various lavish editions.

Alive In Melbourne tracklisting:

Intro

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Ape"

"Judgement & Punishment"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"Who Is Gonna Be The One"

"Noah"

"Retrospection"

"Perennial"

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Home Back"

"Words Of Wisdom"

"Pisces"

"Captain Clock"

Outro

"Teacher, Teacher!" video:

Find Jinjer's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Javier Bragado)